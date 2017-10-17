FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California orchid grower settles EEOC pregnancy discrimination lawsuit
October 17, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 5 days ago

California orchid grower settles EEOC pregnancy discrimination lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An orchid grower in California agreed to pay $110,000 to resolve an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming that the company treated pregnancy as a fireable offense, the agency announced on Monday.

The EEOC accused Dash Dream Plant Inc in a 2016 lawsuit of telling female employees not to get pregnant and warning them that they should consider themselves fired if they did. The agency also claimed the company forced at least one pregnant worker to go on leave and then refused to rehire her and other new mothers when they asked to return to work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xKeIQz

