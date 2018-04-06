Civil rights group asks Supreme Court to consider whether Title VII covers bias against dreadlocks

(Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as the NAACP)

A civil rights group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether denying a black woman a job because she had dreadlocks is a form of unlawful race bias.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) filed a petition for certiorari Wednesday on behalf of Chastity Jones, who was offered a job at a call center at Catastrophe Management Solutions (CMS), an Alabama-based claim processing company, only to have it rescinded when she refused to cut her hair in order to comply with the company’s grooming policy.

