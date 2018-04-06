FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:35 PM / a day ago

Civil rights group asks Supreme Court to consider whether Title VII covers bias against dreadlocks

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as the NAACP)

A civil rights group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether denying a black woman a job because she had dreadlocks is a form of unlawful race bias.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) filed a petition for certiorari Wednesday on behalf of Chastity Jones, who was offered a job at a call center at Catastrophe Management Solutions (CMS), an Alabama-based claim processing company, only to have it rescinded when she refused to cut her hair in order to comply with the company’s grooming policy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JnlcvR

