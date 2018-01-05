FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Colorado hospital agrees to pay $400K to settle EEOC claims of age bias

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A hospital in western Colorado has agreed to pay $400,000 to nearly 30 former employees to settle claims that it discriminated against older workers, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Thursday.

The EEOC had accused Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc of violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by firing workers or forcing them to resign because of their age in a 2016 lawsuit filed in federal court in Colorado.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lXtPT5

