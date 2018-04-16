FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Commercial printing company pays $625,000 to settle EEOC lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A company that ran a printing operation in Kentucky has agreed to pay $625,000 to settle a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging that it unlawfully discriminated against female job applicants and employees.

U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday approved the settlement agreement between the EEOC and DDZ CA Inc. EEOC had accused DDZ of failing to hire women for entry level jobs and subjecting female employees to a hostile work environment in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JRyLUj

