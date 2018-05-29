FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

CWA expands lawsuit claiming Facebook ads permit age discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A labor union on Tuesday expanded the scope of a proposed class action it filed against several large U.S. companies, which accused them of engaging in age discrimination by placing job ads on Facebook that target younger workers and exclude older workers.

The Communication Workers of America filed an amended complaint against Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Cox Communications Inc, Cox Media Group and a defendant class of unnamed companies, adding federal age bias claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The union’s original lawsuit filed in December on behalf of older workers in San Francisco federal court alleged violations of various states’ anti-discrimination laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L5ZVXy

