May 18, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Denver law school settles EEOC pay bias lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The University of Denver agreed to pay seven female professors at its Sturm College of Law $2.7 million to resolve an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing the school of unlawfully paying them less than their male counterparts.

U.S. District Judge Wiley Daniel in Denver said during a hearing on Thursday that he approved of the substance of the settlement agreement between the agency and the university but wanted technical changes to the document, EEOC attorney Rita Byrnes Kittle told Reuters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rQ1GA4

