FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC sues healthcare staffing company for disability discrimination
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 14, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in 2 months

EEOC sues healthcare staffing company for disability discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday accused a Texas-based healthcare staffing company of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing a phlebotomist because of her sickle cell anemia and the complications that the disorder caused during her pregnancy.

The EEOC claimed in a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court that Dependable Health Services Inc’s decision to terminate Sheena Berry a day before she was set to return from maternity leave rather than accommodate her disability ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wYZDea

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.