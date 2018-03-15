Ex-Chadbourne partners reach $3.1 mln settlement on gender-bias claims

Chadbourne & Parke has reached a $3.1 million deal with three female former partners to settle their proposed class action accusing the firm, which was later acquired by Norton Rose Fulbright, of systematically underpaying female partners.

The proposed settlement filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday covers claims brought under the Equal Pay Act and includes about $1.1 million in attorneys’ fees for the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp. The deal requires court approval.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HwQQ8c