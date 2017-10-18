Former workers accuse Tesla of racial discrimination at California factory

Tesla Inc was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit in California state court accusing the electric car manufacturer of running a workplace so hostile to black workers that it was reminiscent of the “Jim Crow era.”

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, three former workers claimed that coworkers and supervisors at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California freely used racial epithets and drew racist cartoons. They also alleged that they were punished for complaining about the racially hostile work environment.

