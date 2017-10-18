FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 4 days

Former workers accuse Tesla of racial discrimination at California factory

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Tesla Inc was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit in California state court accusing the electric car manufacturer of running a workplace so hostile to black workers that it was reminiscent of the “Jim Crow era.”

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, three former workers claimed that coworkers and supervisors at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California freely used racial epithets and drew racist cartoons. They also alleged that they were punished for complaining about the racially hostile work environment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2impZVb

