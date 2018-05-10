Goodwill organization in Calif. settles EEOC sexual harassment lawsuit

A Goodwill organization in Oakland, California and its subsidiary will pay $850,000 to settle a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland approved a consent decree on Wednesday, which calls on Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay Inc and its subsidiary to modify their complaint and investigation procedures, train their workers on anti-harassment and anti-discrimination laws, and report back to the EEOC.

