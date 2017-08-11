In about-face, appeals court revives HUD worker's race bias lawsuit

By Robert Iafolla A federal appeals court on Friday revived a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigator’s race discrimination claims, reversing its own decision a year ago that had tossed out the lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that HUD’s refusal to transfer Samuel Ortiz-Diaz to a more desirable post in a different city qualified as an adverse employment action that can support a discrimination claim brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vWZ4VE