Job applicants can bring ADEA disparate impact claims - 7th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that job applicants can sue over hiring policies that have a discriminatory impact on older people, reviving an attorney’s lawsuit against a subsidiary of the medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co.

A panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling on Thursday that Dale Kleber could bring a disparate impact claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act against California-based CareFusion Corp, which had included a seven-year experience cap on a job listing for a senior counsel position.

