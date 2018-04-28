FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 12:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Job applicants can bring ADEA disparate impact claims - 7th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that job applicants can sue over hiring policies that have a discriminatory impact on older people, reviving an attorney’s lawsuit against a subsidiary of the medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co.

A panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling on Thursday that Dale Kleber could bring a disparate impact claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act against California-based CareFusion Corp, which had included a seven-year experience cap on a job listing for a senior counsel position.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HwTwav

