Judge denies Quinn Emanuel quick win in ex-employee's race bias lawsuit

(A previous version of this story misspelled the plaintiff’s name.)

A federal judge has rejected Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s bid for a quick exit from a former legal secretary’s race discrimination lawsuit, saying his allegations about offensive comments his supervisor made while they were working on the high-profile Apple v. Samsung patent trial could move forward.

Ruling from the bench on Friday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said she disagreed with Quinn Emanuel that Spencer Marin, who is black, failed to state a hostile work environment claim because he only alleged his supervisor used the “N-word” once in a joke. Caproni said Marin alleged that comment punctuated a series of offensive statements his supervisor directed at him, including telling him he was not black enough and asking if he had ever been arrested.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tJmU6P