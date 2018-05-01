Morrison & Foerster hit with $100 mln gender and pregnancy bias lawsuit

Three Morrison & Foerster associates in California hit the firm with a $100 million gender bias lawsuit on Monday accusing the firm of systematically discriminating against pregnant women and mothers in pay and promotions.

The unnamed plaintiffs, represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp, alleged in their lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court that the firm, sometimes known as MoFo, relegates female attorneys who become pregnant, have children and take maternity leave to the “mommy track,” denying them opportunities for advancement and higher pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KmsDUp