January 17, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ogletree shareholder hits firm with $300 mln sex bias class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart was hit with a proposed class action accusing the Atlanta-based employment law firm of operating an “old boys’ club” that systematically underpays female shareholders and denies them the same opportunities as their male colleagues.

Dawn Knepper, a non-equity shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office, filed a lawsuit on Friday in San Francisco federal court alleging the firm violated state and federal anti-bias laws by giving men credit for women’s client development work, saddling women with less-valued tasks and holding them to a higher standard for promotions than men. Knepper is represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EPM9Fr

