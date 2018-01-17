Ogletree shareholder hits firm with $300 mln sex bias class action

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart was hit with a proposed class action accusing the Atlanta-based employment law firm of operating an “old boys’ club” that systematically underpays female shareholders and denies them the same opportunities as their male colleagues.

Dawn Knepper, a non-equity shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office, filed a lawsuit on Friday in San Francisco federal court alleging the firm violated state and federal anti-bias laws by giving men credit for women’s client development work, saddling women with less-valued tasks and holding them to a higher standard for promotions than men. Knepper is represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp.

