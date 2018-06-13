Rail industry manufacturer to pay $4.4 mln to settle EEOC disability bias lawsuit

A leading manufacturer of steel castings for the rail industry has agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that the company unlawfully discriminated against job applicants because they failed a test for carpal tunnel syndrome.

U.S. District Judge Phil Gilbert in Benton, Illinois approved a consent decree on Monday resolving the EEOC’s lawsuit accusing Amsted Rail Co Inc of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The agency said the company should have conducted an individualized assessment of each applicant’s ability to do the job safely.

