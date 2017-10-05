FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Street to pay $5 mln to settle Labor Dept pay-bias allegations
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 5, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 14 days

State Street to pay $5 mln to settle Labor Dept pay-bias allegations

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

State Street Corp has agreed to pay $5 million to settle U.S. Labor Department allegations that the bank underpaid its female and black executives compared to male and white employees in the same positions.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said in a settlement agreement made public on Wednesday that it found gender- and race-based pay disparities after analyzing compensation data from the company’s Boston headquarters. The agency began State Street’s compliance review in 2012 and told the bank of its findings in March, according to the agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y3dvb0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.