Top U.S. court denies civil rights group's bid to intervene in race bias case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a civil rights group’s bid to step in for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to appeal the dismissal of a race bias lawsuit involving a black woman who was denied a job because she had dreadlocks.

The Supreme Court did not explain why it decided the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) could not intervene on behalf of Chastity Jones, as per its custom for court orders. The EEOC during the Obama administration sued Catastrophe Management Solutions (CMS) for Jones, but did not pursue the case against the Alabama-based claim processing company at the high court following its loss at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

