FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 14, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Top U.S. court denies civil rights group's bid to intervene in race bias case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a civil rights group’s bid to step in for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to appeal the dismissal of a race bias lawsuit involving a black woman who was denied a job because she had dreadlocks.

The Supreme Court did not explain why it decided the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) could not intervene on behalf of Chastity Jones, as per its custom for court orders. The EEOC during the Obama administration sued Catastrophe Management Solutions (CMS) for Jones, but did not pursue the case against the Alabama-based claim processing company at the high court following its loss at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GgjzNx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.