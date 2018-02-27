FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Top U.S. court takes case on federal age-bias law's coverage of public employers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a federal law that prohibits age discrimination in the workplace applies differently to public employers than it does to private companies.

Mount Lemmon Fire District in Arizona had petitioned the Court to review a 2017 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that the Age Discrimination Employment Act covers political subdivisions of the state if they have fewer than 20 employees. The law only applies to private employers with 20 or more employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t5kVK3

