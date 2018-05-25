FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 25, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woman who did not apply for job can bring failure-to-hire claim - Calif. appeals court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A woman who did not apply for a job with a California company that operates dental practices can bring a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against the company accusing it of falsely telling her no position was available, a California appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco revived Ava Abed’s lawsuit against Western Dental Inc on Wednesday. The panel said plaintiffs making failure-to-hire claims usually have applied for a job, but that is not necessary if they can show they were prevented from applying for prohibited reasons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KUAIzn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.