2 months ago
Trump taps retail industry lawyer Dhillon to lead EEOC
June 29, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

Trump taps retail industry lawyer Dhillon to lead EEOC

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

June 29 - President Donald Trump has announced his selection of Janet Dhillon, general counsel for Burlington Stores Inc, to be the next chairwoman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Late on Wednesday, the White House issued a statement saying Trump had tapped Dhillon to fill a vacancy for one of the agency’s five seats. The EEOC currently has three Democratic members and one Republican, acting chairwoman Victoria Lipnic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tuHruY

