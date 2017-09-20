FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump EEOC nominees murky on agency's advocacy for gay and transgender workers
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 20, 2017 / 1:23 AM / a month ago

Trump EEOC nominees murky on agency's advocacy for gay and transgender workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration’s nominees to join the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would not commit to supporting the agency’s current position that federal anti-bias law prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender workers at a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Appearing before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Burlington Stores Inc general counsel Janet Dhillon and Iraq War veteran Daniel Gade responded to questions from Democratic senators about the EEOC’s stance on protections for gay and transgendered workers by saying that they personally oppose discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fz8lJA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.