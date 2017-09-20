Trump EEOC nominees murky on agency's advocacy for gay and transgender workers

The Trump administration’s nominees to join the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would not commit to supporting the agency’s current position that federal anti-bias law prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender workers at a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Appearing before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Burlington Stores Inc general counsel Janet Dhillon and Iraq War veteran Daniel Gade responded to questions from Democratic senators about the EEOC’s stance on protections for gay and transgendered workers by saying that they personally oppose discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fz8lJA