EEOC Monitor: Group fights EEOC's appeal of decision reviving pay data rule

A women’s advocacy group that successfully sued to revive an Obama-era Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring employers to submit detailed pay data has urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to reject the agency’s claim that the group lacked standing to mount its challenge.

The National Women’s Law Center in an Oct. 18 brief said its mission of identifying and combating pay discrimination was impeded by the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to stay the rule requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race, giving it legal standing to bring a lawsuit that year.

