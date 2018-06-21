Railroad companies' employee stock options not taxable - top court

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that employee stock options issued by railroad companies are not subject to taxation under a federal law governing private railroad pension plans.

In a 5-4 decision, the court’s conservative justices said railroad employee stock options do not qualify as “money remuneration,” which is the only form of taxable employee compensation under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act (RRTA), a 1937 law that created a federal pension plan for railroad employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MbmPNS