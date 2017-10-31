9th Circuit rules that Sun Life owes attorneys' fees in ERISA case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a Canadian life insurance company must pay a disability benefits plan’s attorneys’ fees for defending an earlier fee award on appeal.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a California federal judge’s decision that had denied a disability plan’s bid for fees from Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Inc in a Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, saying the judge should have looked at the entire course of litigation and not just the company’s conduct during the appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4SzPd