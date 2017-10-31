FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit rules that Sun Life owes attorneys' fees in ERISA case
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 31, 2017 / 11:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit rules that Sun Life owes attorneys' fees in ERISA case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a Canadian life insurance company must pay a disability benefits plan’s attorneys’ fees for defending an earlier fee award on appeal.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a California federal judge’s decision that had denied a disability plan’s bid for fees from Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Inc in a Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, saying the judge should have looked at the entire course of litigation and not just the company’s conduct during the appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4SzPd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.