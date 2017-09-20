FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife owes nurse full insurance amount despite missing info - 9th Circuit
September 20, 2017 / 9:35 PM / a month ago

MetLife owes nurse full insurance amount despite missing info - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a verdict for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, ruling that the company owed a California nurse the full amount of a life insurance policy she took out on her husband.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that MetLife must pay Susan Salyers the entire $250,000 policy even though she did not submit evidence of insurability as required under her employer’s benefits plan. MetLife waived that requirement by not asking for a statement of health while accepting her premium payments, the panel said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yqQAEi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
