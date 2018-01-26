Former U.S. Chamber labor and employment chief lands at Seyfarth Shaw

Randel Johnson, who led the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s work on labor, employment and immigration matters, has joined Seyfarth Shaw to head its newly minted government affairs group, the firm announced on Thursday.

Seyfarth decided the time was right to organize its lawyers with lobbying and policy experience into a formal government affairs group when it brought on Johnson, said Laura Maechtlen, a partner who leads the firm’s labor and employment practice.

