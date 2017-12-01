FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit tosses whistleblower lawsuit against biotech firm
December 1, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit tosses whistleblower lawsuit against biotech firm

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A divided federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former sales manager at an Oregon medical device company, ruling that his claims were already part of another lawsuit in which the government was a party.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling that the False Claims Act lawsuit Max Bennett brought against Biotronik Inc was blocked by the “government-action bar,” even though the government was no longer an active participant in the other FCA lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iy4ukL

