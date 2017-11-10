Glassdoor must divulge identities of anonymous users to law enforcement - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court has denied a bid by Glassdoor Inc, a company that publishes employees’ reviews of the companies they work for, to quash a grand jury subpoena seeking to unmask anonymous reviewers who commented on a government contractor under investigation for potential fraud.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that an Arizona federal judge used the correct legal test – which turns on whether the government investigation is conducted in good faith – to determine that the subpoena did not violate the free speech rights of reviewers who posted to Glassdoor.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ap3P8p