FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glassdoor must divulge identities of anonymous users to law enforcement - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 10, 2017 / 1:22 AM / in an hour

Glassdoor must divulge identities of anonymous users to law enforcement - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has denied a bid by Glassdoor Inc, a company that publishes employees’ reviews of the companies they work for, to quash a grand jury subpoena seeking to unmask anonymous reviewers who commented on a government contractor under investigation for potential fraud.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that an Arizona federal judge used the correct legal test – which turns on whether the government investigation is conducted in good faith – to determine that the subpoena did not violate the free speech rights of reviewers who posted to Glassdoor.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ap3P8p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.