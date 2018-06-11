No spike in harassment charges filed at EEOC since #MeToo movement - agency chair

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has not seen a big increase in the number of sexual harassment charges filed since the emergence of the #MeToo movement, Acting Chair Victoria Lipnic said on Monday.

Speaking at a hearing of the EEOC’s task force on workplace harassment in Washington, D.C., Lipnic said there is typically a lag in some claims stemming from the agency’s 300-day time window to file, which could be a reason for the lack of a noticeable uptick despite the intense public attention on sexual misconduct in the workplace over the past eight months. She said the EEOC will be in a better place to assess filing statistics at the close of the fiscal year at the end of September.

