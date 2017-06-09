FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit signs off on NLRB's new approach to job-search expenses
June 9, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 2 months ago

D.C. Circuit signs off on NLRB's new approach to job-search expenses

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

June 9 -

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Colorado supermarket chain's challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's requirement that employers reimburse unlawfully fired workers for the entire cost of finding a new job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board gave "clear, reasonable and compelling” justifications for upending eight decades of precedent to change its method for calculating job-search expenses in its ruling involving King Soopers Inc, a unit of Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r3ynZl

