a month ago
Republican-controlled Senate committee set to vote on NLRB nominees
July 14, 2017 / 1:26 AM / a month ago

Republican-controlled Senate committee set to vote on NLRB nominees

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Republican chairman of a Senate committee dismissed Democratic criticism that the panel is moving too fast to approve President Donald Trump's nominees to the National Labor Relations Board at a hearing on Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has scheduled a vote on nominees William Emanuel, a partner at Littler Mendelson, and Marvin Kaplan, chief counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, for next Wednesday. That would come 22 days and 29 days after Trump announced their respective nominations. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uXl66X

