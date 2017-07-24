NLRB at Work: Class-action waivers at the high court

A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman said the agency plans to appear during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument on Oct. 2 to defend its view that class-action waivers in workers’ arbitration agreements are invalid under federal labor law.

The NLRB is proceeding independently at the high court in the wake of the Trump Justice Department switching sides last month, abandoning the agency's position on class-action waivers. Instead, the Justice Department filed an amicus brief on behalf of employers in the three consolidated waiver cases set for argument on the first Monday of October.

