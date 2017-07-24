FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB at Work: Class-action waivers at the high court
July 24, 2017 / 9:25 PM / in 22 days

NLRB at Work: Class-action waivers at the high court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman said the agency plans to appear during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument on Oct. 2 to defend its view that class-action waivers in workers’ arbitration agreements are invalid under federal labor law.

The NLRB is proceeding independently at the high court in the wake of the Trump Justice Department switching sides last month, abandoning the agency's position on class-action waivers. Instead, the Justice Department filed an amicus brief on behalf of employers in the three consolidated waiver cases set for argument on the first Monday of October.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gXwuN4

