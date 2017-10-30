FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Seyfarth Shaw's Angelo Paparelli on California's new immigration law
October 30, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in a few seconds

Q&A: Seyfarth Shaw's Angelo Paparelli on California's new immigration law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

While the Trump administration has taken a hard line on immigration enforcement, California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed a measure into law earlier this month to restrict employer cooperation with federal authorities when they visit workplaces.

The law, which takes effect in January 2018, is part of a broader effort to make California a “sanctuary state” for immigrants, which includes legislation restricting who local law enforcement can detain at the request of federal immigration authorities.

