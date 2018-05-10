FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:00 PM / in an hour

NLRB looks to rulemaking to set joint employer test

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board said on Wednesday that it may issue a regulation to determine when companies can be held liable as so-called “joint employers” for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Rulemaking could provide a way for the NLRB to avoid the conflict of interest problems that have stymied the Republican-led board’s efforts to rollback an Obama-era board ruling on joint employment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rxm49T

