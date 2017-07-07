FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business groups ask high court to review FLSA joint employment standard
July 7, 2017

Business groups ask high court to review FLSA joint employment standard

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision involving DirecTV that applied a unique standard for joint employment under federal wage law that they say threatens a variety of business-to-business relationships.

In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the Chamber, the National Association of Manufacturers and other industry associations warned that a January ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could trigger a deluge of nationwide class actions targeting business arrangements that have been in place for years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sz7cX0

