FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franchisee tells House panel about costs of NLRB's new joint employment test
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2017 / 12:28 AM / a month ago

Franchisee tells House panel about costs of NLRB's new joint employment test

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The owner of franchise taco restaurants in Minnesota told a congressional panel on Wednesday that the National Labor Relations Board’s new test for joint employment has increased her costs because her franchisor has offered less support.

At a hearing of a subcommittee of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and the Workforce on a Republican bill aimed at narrowing the definition of joint employment in federal labor and employment laws, Tamra Kennedy said Taco John’s International Inc no longer gives her employee handbooks, recruiting materials and other tools due to the risk that they could be deemed a joint employer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x2F0k2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.