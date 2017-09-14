Franchisee tells House panel about costs of NLRB's new joint employment test

The owner of franchise taco restaurants in Minnesota told a congressional panel on Wednesday that the National Labor Relations Board’s new test for joint employment has increased her costs because her franchisor has offered less support.

At a hearing of a subcommittee of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and the Workforce on a Republican bill aimed at narrowing the definition of joint employment in federal labor and employment laws, Tamra Kennedy said Taco John’s International Inc no longer gives her employee handbooks, recruiting materials and other tools due to the risk that they could be deemed a joint employer.

