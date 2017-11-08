House passes bill to narrow joint employment under FLSA and NLRA

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to narrow the definition of joint employment in a pair of federal labor and employment laws.

Passed on a 242-181 vote, the bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act so companies would be found to be joint employers of workers hired by another business if they directly and immediately exercise significant control over the terms and conditions of their employment. Eleven House Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill.

