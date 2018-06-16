Jimmy John's not jointly liable for franchisees' alleged wage violations - judge

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is not jointly liable for allegedly misclassifying workers employed by its franchisees across the country as exempt from overtime.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras on Thursday granted Jimmy John’s motion for summary judgment, finding that the Champaign, Illinois-based company was not a joint employer of assistant managers at Jimmy John’s franchises nationwide.

