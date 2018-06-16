FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 16, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jimmy John's not jointly liable for franchisees' alleged wage violations - judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is not jointly liable for allegedly misclassifying workers employed by its franchisees across the country as exempt from overtime.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras on Thursday granted Jimmy John’s motion for summary judgment, finding that the Champaign, Illinois-based company was not a joint employer of assistant managers at Jimmy John’s franchises nationwide.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JTd6Lr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.