May 8, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 2 hours

Joint employment bill stalled in the Senate - Republican senator

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A senior Republican senator said on Tuesday that Democratic opposition has prevented the U.S. Senate from moving on legislation to narrow the test for determining when companies can be held liable as “joint employers” for labor and employment law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Speaking at the International Franchise Association’s Legal Symposium in Washington, D.C., Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said the joint employer bill, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed in November, has no public support from Democrats. To pass in the Senate, the legislation would need nine Democrats to cross the aisle and vote for it.

