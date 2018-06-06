FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

NLRB to issue joint employment proposal 'by this summer' - NLRB chairman

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring said on Tuesday that the agency plans to issue a proposed regulation to determine when companies can be held liable as joint employers for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees “by this summer.”

Ring announced the NLRB’s accelerated timeframe for its joint employment proposal in a letter to three prominent Democrats in the U.S. Senate who had urged him late last month to abandon the agency’s rulemaking plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HmBiUf

