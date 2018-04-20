FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit clarifies 'amount in controversy' standard for federal jurisdiction

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled it had jurisdiction over a former JPMorgan Chase & Co mortgage banker’s bid to revive her wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit against the bank.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Elsa Chavez’s claim that the case was improperly removed from California state court because she had lost less in wages than the $75,000 threshold for federal jurisdiction on diversity grounds at the time of the removal. The panel said the amount of money in controversy includes all relief plaintiffs seek at the time of removal, which for Chavez easily exceeded $75,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qOxxAQ

