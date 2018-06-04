FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. appeals court tosses slave labor labeling lawsuit against chocolate maker

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday threw out a proposed class action that accused Mars Inc of violating California law by not disclosing that its chocolate may have been produced using child and slave labor on its product labels.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Mars does not have a duty under California consumer protection laws to disclose “reprehensible” labor practices in its global supply chain because they are not physical defects that affect the central function of its chocolate products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LWP6Iw

