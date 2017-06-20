FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to tap FLRA Chairman Pizzella for number two post at Labor Department
June 20, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 2 months ago

Trump to tap FLRA Chairman Pizzella for number two post at Labor Department

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration has named Patrick Pizzella, the acting chairman of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, for the number two post at the U.S. Labor Department.

The administration announced late on Monday its intent to nominate Pizzella, a former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration, for deputy secretary of labor. Pizzella has worked in management and administration positions in six different federal agencies going back to the 1980s.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2snXPMc

