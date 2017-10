President Donald Trump will nominate Kirkland & Ellis partner Kate O‘Scannlain to be the solicitor at the U.S. Labor Department, the White House said late Thursday.

O’Scannlain, who joined Kirkland & Ellis in 2005 and became a partner in 2011, has worked on a range of legal issues on behalf of companies, from labor and employment matters to securities class actions and insurance lawsuits.

