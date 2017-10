Epstein Becker & Green announced on Wednesday that former U.S. Labor Department official Paul DeCamp, who had led Jackson Lewis’ wage-and-hour practice, had joined the firm.

DeCamp, former administrator of the department’s Wage and Hour Division during the George W. Bush administration, joined the Washington, D.C. outpost of the 250-lawyer firm as a partner.

