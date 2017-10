Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart announced on Wednesday that it will be adding two partners from Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads to its Philadelphia office, including the head of the firm’s labor and employment practice.

Daniel O‘Meara and Janice Dubler will join Ogletree Deakins as partners on Monday. They will bring two Montgomery McCracken associates with them.

