Saint-Gobain sued by ex-in-house lawyer over firing after PFOA warning

A former in-house lawyer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain accused it before OSHA, or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, on Tuesday of firing him to retaliate after he warned the company that it should investigate its use of a carcinogenic chemical at more factories than it says.

Complainant Amiel Gross says he was fired after he insisted construction materials group Saint-Gobain should probe his findings that more of its U.S. factories than publicly known had used perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) for decades and possibly contaminated drinking water with it. Gross claims the company violated the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act by firing him.

