In-house counsel survey shows churn among firms hired for workplace cases

Nearly a third of companies hired new law firms for labor and employment work over the past year while almost a quarter said they fired old firms, according to a survey of top in-house lawyers released Wednesday.

While companies used a constant number of outside firms overall, the primary driver for hiring new firms was a need for representation in a specific jurisdiction, while dissatisfaction with old firms’ work was the chief reason for terminating them, according to the survey conducted by the law firm Proskauer Rose.

