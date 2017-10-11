FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In-house counsel survey shows churn among firms hired for workplace cases
October 11, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 4 days ago

In-house counsel survey shows churn among firms hired for workplace cases

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Nearly a third of companies hired new law firms for labor and employment work over the past year while almost a quarter said they fired old firms, according to a survey of top in-house lawyers released Wednesday.

While companies used a constant number of outside firms overall, the primary driver for hiring new firms was a need for representation in a specific jurisdiction, while dissatisfaction with old firms’ work was the chief reason for terminating them, according to the survey conducted by the law firm Proskauer Rose.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gw2w0d

