Mandatory medical exams of NYC-area transit cops violate disability law - judge
October 25, 2017 / 12:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Mandatory medical exams of NYC-area transit cops violate disability law - judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s policy requiring its police officers to undergo annual physicals and medical examinations after taking sick leave.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan ruled that the Port Authority failed to show those medical examinations were consistent with a business necessity. But Pauley rejected a challenge by the police officer’s union, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc, to medical examinations for officers who suffer workplace injuries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zDodSP

